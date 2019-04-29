'A senseless murder': Family members, police ask for help in unsolved robbery, murder

NE HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are asking for help in the search for the gunmen in a shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting happened on Monday, Feb. 11, around 9 a.m. on T.C. Jester Boulevard near Holder Forest Drive.

Magdaleno Reyes Escobar, 59, was gunned down and his wallet and phone were stolen in the neighborhood while making car repairs on his wife’s vehicle, family members said.

Family members spoke during a news conference Monday asking for help finding Escobar’s killers.

WATCH: Police, family members ask for help in TC Jester murder

“The agony of losing someone in this type of a senseless murder, where they are just innocently waiting basically for a tow truck for their wife – just standing there – and having someone jump out of a car and kill them pretty must instantly, it’s senseless,” family members said.

According to authorities, the gunmen got away in a stolen gray Toyota Camry that was later recovered.

The gunmen are described only as three men and police believe one of them is either black or Hispanic and in his late 20s.

Investigators released new surveillance video of the possible gunmen during a news conference Monday in hopes someone will recognize them and call police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

