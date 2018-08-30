A look at Astros' 2019 spring training schedule

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros announced their 2019 spring training schedule, their third season calling FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches their spring training home.

The spring training opener will be Saturday, Feb. 23, vs. the Washington Nationals, the team they share the ballpark with in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Astros' first home game of the spring is Sunday, Feb. 24, vs. the Atlanta Braves.

Houston will play 15 home games in 2019, but 19 games overall at their home ballpark, including their four dates scheduled as the road team against the Nationals. The Astros are scheduled to play 31 spring training games in Florida overall.

The Astros and Nationals share FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, with each club having its own separate training facility on opposite sides of the ballpark.

As usual, the Astros will wrap up their exhibition schedule at Minute Maid Park as they play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates on March 25-26. Houston will begin the 2019 regular season on March 28 with the first of a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. The 2019 home opener will be on Friday, April 5, vs. the Oakland A’s.

