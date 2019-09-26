79-year-old grandmother carjacked while picking up church clothes, HPD says

HOUSTON - Houston police hope someone recognizes surveillance images of the man they say threatened and robbed a 79-year-old grandmother.

The victim, whom we'll call Doris, had just picked up her church suit from the One Stop Cleaners in Southeast Houston on Aug. 28.

“He had grabbed the door, and I couldn’t close it,” Doris said. “And he said, ‘Give me your keys, or I'll bust you in your face.'”

When Doris refused, she said the man threatened her again, so she tossed the keys away from the car.

When the man in the hoodie ran to grab the keys, she locked her door and held onto it for dear life. But the man muscled the door open.

Doris eventually got out and the man drove off with her car, purse, clothes and other belongings.

Two weeks later, officers told the mother of four and grandmother of nine that her car had been located but was in bad shape.

Crime Stoppers Houston may offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible. You can reach them at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

