HOUSTON - Seven credit card skimmers were found at two Houston-area gas stations in the span of two days last week, according to the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Officials said one skimmer was found at the Valero at 895 West Nasa Road 1 on April 2.

Six skimmers were found at the Valero at 7835 North Loop East on April 3.

Officials said the devices were removed and warned customers to be aware when they use their cards at the pump.

