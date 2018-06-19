60 people arrested during Operation Broken Heart

Mugshots of some of those arrested as part of "Operation Broken Heart" are displayed at a news conference in Houston on June 19, 2018.

HOUSTON - Sixty people were arrested during a three-month operation aimed at stopping the online sexual exploitation of children in the Houston region, police said.

Operation Broken Heart involved several law enforcement agencies and resulted in the identification of 19 children who are victims of sexual exploitation, police said.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said among those arrested were a former Houston police sergeant, a Dayton Independent School District teacher and a former Harris County sheriff’s deputy. He said the deputy admitted during an interview with detectives that he also planned to rob the victim who had arranged to meet.

Authorities said that they will not disclose the investigative techniques used as part of the investigation, but most employed an undercover element.

The identities and mugshots of those who were arrested will be added to this story when they are released.

