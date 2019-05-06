6-year-old child drowns in Katy community pool, deputies say

HOUSTON - A 6-year-old child drowned in a community pool Saturday in west Harris County, deputies said.

The incident was reported around 3:56 p.m. in the 24000 block of Ceremonial Lane.

Harris County deputies said the child was found facedown in the pool and emergency medical services performed CPR. The 6-year-old child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital at Barker Cypress, where the child was pronounced dead.

The scene is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.