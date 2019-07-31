6 strip club managers accused of causing injuries that led to man's death

HOUSTON - Six managers of a local night club are accused of assaulting of a man who has since died.

Miladin Emilio Lanza-Radosavljevic, Luis Miguel Ramirez, Mickey F. Cuarezma, Mario Salazar, Justin Alexander Pacheco and Emmitt Thomas White are all charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

What happened

The incident happened Sunday about 7:30 p.m. at the Chicas Locas club in the 6400 block of Southwest Freeway.

According to court documents, 42-year-old Dauny Soza Chamizo arrived at the club with a friend but was asked to leave because his friend once dated one of the dancers.

Club employees told police Chamizo was intoxicated and violent when he came back to the club. They said he was demanding a refund of the $13 cover charge.

He was then confronted by six managers and a fight broke out, according to court documents. Investigators said all six men wrestled Chamizo to the ground and restrained him. One manager used a "rear-naked chokehold" while the others put their knees in his back, according to court documents.

According to authorities, a witness told police he warned the managers they were going to kill Chamizo if they didn't get off him because he couldn't breathe.

When police arrived, Chamizo was unconscious, court documents said. They handcuffed him, but then realized he was in distress and not breathing, according to authorities.

KPRC2 Dauny Soza Chamizo in the hospital after being attacked at a Houston-area strip club.

Officers began CPR and called for an ambulance. Chamizo was taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest where he died two days later, on Tuesday.

Deadly weapons

In court documents, investigators said, "hands, feet, fists and chokeholds" were deadly weapons used in the incident.

Who is Dauny Soza Chamizo?

Chamizo had been in Houston for eight months, according to his sister, who asked not to be identified for safety reasons.

He arrived from Cuba and was looking for work as a security guard so he could provide a better life for his wife and twin 7-year-old daughters back home, his family said.

KPRC2 Dauny Soza Chamizo

What's next

The six suspects have each posted $30,000 bonds.

Houston police have not said whether the charges will be upgraded now that Chamizo has died.

