6 things you can do with your family in Houston this weekend

iStock/Pavel Losevsky

HOUSTON - Looking for something fun for your family this weekend? We've rounded up a few of the best options in Houston this weekend:

1. Family Movie Night: “Trolls”

When: Friday

Where: Levy Park

What: Head over to Levy Park at 8 p.m. on Friday for a family movie night hosted by Texas Children’s Hospital. “Trolls” will be playing on the big screen and guests are encouraged to wear bright colors and hair-raising styles like the characters in the movie.

Website: https://www.levyparkhouston.org/

2. Evening Chill: African Forest Gorillas and Chimpanzees

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: Houston Zoo

What: The Houston Zoo is staying open later and allowing guests to enjoy the zoo animals in cooler weather. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., zoo guests can enjoy family activities like a children’s DJ, special coloring mural, on-site airbrush artist, giant lawn games and much more.

Website: https://www.houstonzoo.org/

3. Space City Night: Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders

When: Saturday

Where: BBVA Compass Stadium

What: The Dynamo and NASA are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11. The ticket package includes a Dynamo scarf. The first 5,000 guests will also receive a Dynamo City Patch courtesy of Pepsi Zero Sugar.

Website: https://www.houstondynamo.com/

4. Young Writers Workshop

When: Saturday

Where: Discovery Green

What: Writers in the Schools leads Houston’s free and weekly drop-in creative writing workshop at Discovery Green. Students in second grade plus with basic proficiency in reading and writing can come explore poetry and storytelling.

Website: https://www.discoverygreen.com/

5. Festival del Mariachi

When: Sunday

Where: Traders Village

What: The mariachi festival will take place on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and provide mariachi music by some of Houston’s leading mariachi bands. There will also be family rides, shopping, food and drinks.

Website: https://tradersvillage.com/

6. Sunday Family Zone

When: Sunday

Where: Beck Building

What: This week's theme at the family zone is music and there will be featured art, artists and exhibitions relating to this week’s theme. There will also be two storybook circles. The activity is recommended for ages 3 and above.

Website: https://www.mfah.org/



