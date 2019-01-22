59-year-old diabetic man missing after getting on bus to visit friends

HOUSTON - A Houston family is worried about their loved one after he boarded a bus and never returned home.

Family members filed a missing persons report with the Harris County Sheriffs for 59-year-old Louis Bradford Jr.

His sister, Ruby Taylor, said she dropped Bradford off at the Mission Bend Park and Ride on Friday evening.

“He said that he was going to go play cards with his friends,” Taylor said. “I watched him get on the bus and that is the last time that I saw him.”

The family said that they don’t have the contact information for Bradford's friends and he doesn’t have a cellphone.

“It’s out of character for him," Taylor said. “My mom had a brain tumor about two years ago and he and I are her caregivers, he wouldn’t just leave.”

The family said Bradford has serious health issues. He is diabetic, has high blood pressure and has suffered from a stroke.

“He takes insulin, he takes medicine for his high blood pressure,” Taylor said. “He has none of that with him."

The family filed a missing persons report. They said Bradford was last seen wearing red sweatpants and a white jacket. He is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He walks with a cane.

“My biggest concern is that medically something is wrong with him or something happened to him," Taylor said.

