Man speaks out after losing both legs in robbery, carjacking

HOUSTON - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the people responsible for a shooting earlier this year that resulted in the victim’s legs being amputated.

Police said the gunmen who put Samuel Bonilla in a wheel chair were so ruthless, so violent, that they first thought he was the target of a professional hit.

The shooting was reported about 11:40 p.m. July 21 at 10601 Sabo Road.

Houston Robbery detectives now believe the shooters simply chose Bonilla at random to murder and rob.

Houston police said Monday Bonilla parked his car and opened the door when he was approached by a man with a gun. The man fired at Bonilla, hitting him six times, police said. Bonilla was able to crawl away from the scene, but collapsed, police said.

“At no moment did the person who starred shooting tell me ‘Can you give me what you are carrying or what you have.” Bonilla said in spanish at a press conference Monday. “Its not right for these guys to be out on the streets. The main thing is he doesn’t want this to happen to anyone else.”

Witnesses reported that three people stole Bonilla’s wallet, car keys and cellphone before they jumped into his car and fled, investigators said.

About 4 hours later the car was found abandoned and burned about 11 miles away in the 3300 block of Airport Blvd at Margret Jenkins Park.

By then, Bonilla was in surgery. Doctors saved his life but couldn’t save his legs. Now he’s a double amputee, unable to work, and struggling to pay a mountain of medical bills.



Bonilla struggled to hold back tears as he said Monday, “I am appreciative that I am alive, and I have many reasons to keep fighting. I have a little boy who is 2 ½ years-old. He’s my inspiration.”



Police said witnesses described three suspects.

Suspect #1: Black male with a dark complexion, about 5’4-5’5 tall, weighing about 140 lbs, and estimated to be 24 years old. He wore dread locks, and was carrying a .45 pistol.

Suspect #2: Black male, with a dark complexion, about 5’4-5’5, estimated to be about 15 years old.

Suspect #3: Hispanic male, with a light complexion, about 6’1 tall, weighing 180-210 lbs, around 21-22 years old.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-206-3512. A reward is offered of up to $5000.

