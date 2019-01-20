5-year-old girl in grave condition following car wreck

HOUSTON - A man is facing intoxication assault charges after running a red light and plowing into another car, severely injuring a child, the district attorney's office said.

Isreal Suarez Lugo, 35, is in jail Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Harrisburg Boulevard and 75th Street in east Houston.

Sean Teare, chief of Harris County District Attorney's Office Vehicular Crimes Division, said investigators believe the driver of a red pickup truck was intoxicated, and witnesses stated Lugo broadsided a sedan carrying two children.

One of the children, a 5-year-old-girl, is fighting for her life, Teare said.

Lugo was not injured.

"It's unacceptable we get calls about this every single night. We're on these scenes every single night," Teare said, "It's a tragic occurrence that we have to be out here every night."

