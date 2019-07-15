5 things to know about local photography exhibit featuring James Harden and Beyoncé

HOUSTON - You can explore the history of fashion photography at a new exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

Here are a few things to know about the exhibit:

1. What’s in the exhibit?

Icons of Style: A Century of Fashion Photography, will feature more than 200 images by well know and some lesser known photographers. In a release, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston said the exhibit “traces fashion photography’s trajectory from niche industry to powerful cultural force, and its gradual recognition as an art form.”

2. What celebrities will be featured?

The exhibit includes portraits for celebrities like Marlene Dietrich, Audrey Hepburn, Grace Jones, David Bowie, Run DMC, Salt N’ Pepa, James Harden and Beyoncé.

“Icons of style not only chronicles the trends in fashion over the past century, it also reflects broader cultural shifts. From aristocratic aspirations to the rough and tumble of street style, from Hollywood stars to supermodels, from the Black Is Beautiful movement to the globalism of today — fashion photography has often defined the ways we see ourselves,” said Gary Tinterow, director of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

3. How did this all come together?

“Many of the photographs in this exhibition resulted from a complex collaboration between the designer and the photographer, not to mention the model and the client — a balancing act meant to simultaneously display the fashion, express a unique pictorial vision, and entice the viewer to become a consumer. Some images have become iconic because of their subject’s fame, some because of their groundbreaking fashion, some because of the photographer’s novel approach to the medium … and in the very best, all of that came together,” said Malcolm Daniel, the Gus and Lyndall Wortham curator of photography at the MFAH.

4. Who put the exhibit together?

It was organized by the J. Paul Getty Museum and was curated by Paul Martineau, associate curator of Photographs at the Getty Museum. This presentation has been adapted by the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

5. How can I attend it?

Where: Museum of Fine Arts, Houston: 1001 Bissonnet, Houston

Web: https://www.mfah.org/

Tickets: Free for members, $23 for adults, $18 for seniors and free for children under 12.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.