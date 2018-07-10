4 safety changes approved for Santa Fe High School at district meeting

SANTA FE, Texas - The Santa Fe Independent School District approved four out of five safety changes at its high school during a special meeting Tuesday night.

1. Install special locks inside all Santa Fe High School class doors.

2. Remodel the front entrance of the high school.

3. Relocate all SFHS classrooms in the arts department where the deadly shooting took place. The area would be demolished.

4. Buy new alarms and panic buttons for each SFHS classroom.

The 6-foot tall fencing around the perimeter at the high school was not approved.

Dozens of SFHS parents, students and other concerned Santa Fe citizens packed the meeting room.

Many said they wished metal detectors would be approved as well. A separate Santa Fe safety and security committee will consider that option on Thursday.

If approved by that committee, the measure would be considered during the next SFISD meeting next Monday.

