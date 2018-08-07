5 documented gang members with over 118 prior charges accused of pharmacy burglary, HPD says

HOUSTON - Houston police said five documented gang members from northeast Houston worked together to burglarize a southwest Houston pharmacy on Aug. 6.

The five men were caught after leaving the area, police said. They were found in possession of numerous tools used in the burglary, including a heavy-duty grinder, pry bars, a crowbar and bolt cutters, according to police.

Charles Randle, Christopher Walker, Louis Jones, Willie Dixon and Louis Williams were arrested, according to police. They were all charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, police said.

Among them, police said, they have more than 118 prior charges in Harris County.

Police said that, at the time of his arrest, Randle was on bond from a February robbery in Laredo, in which he and five other gang members are accused of stealing more than $88,000 from an ATM technician. While on bond for that case, police said, Randle was arrested in April for another felony theft scheme in Houston. Randle posted a $50,000 bond on that case, according to officials. Randle's criminal history includes charges of criminal mischief, burglary of a building, assault of a family member, criminal trespassing, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of crack cocaine, evading arrest on foot, assaulting a public servant, assault family member (impeding breath), burglary of a motor vehicle, failure to ID, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Police said that, at the time of his arrest, Dixon was out on three felony bonds from two separate cases in Harris County. Police said two of the charges were for burglary of a building and evading arrest, after he and two other gang members were caught burglarizing a Houston gun store. Prior to that case, police said, Dixon was charged with a burglary of a building in 2017. Dixon's criminal history includes prior arrests for engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful carry of a weapon, failure to ID, possession of codeine, delivery of crack cocaine, multiple charges of burglary of a building, evading detention, criminal trespassing and multiple cases of possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Police said that, at the time of his arrest, Jones' criminal history included arrests for harassing a public servant, evading in a motor vehicle, assault family violence, interfering with a 911 call, possession of crack cocaine, assault causing bodily injury, unlawful carry of a weapon, criminal mischief, assault public servant (bodily injury) and evading arrest on foot.

Police said that, at the time of his arrest, Williams' criminal history included arrests for evading arrest on foot, felony possession of marijuana, possession of codeine, delivery of crack cocaine, possession of cocaine, assault public servant and felony theft ($20,000-$100,000).

Police said that, at the time of his arrest, Walker had additional pharmacy burglary charges pending in Montgomery County. Walker's criminal history includes arrests for engaging in organized criminal activity, assault public servant, assault bodily injury, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, aggravated assault (deadly weapon), tampering with evidence, multiple charges of felon in possession of a firearm, felony theft, driving while license suspended and possession of a controlled substance, according to police.

Randle, Dixon, Jones, Williams and Walker are believed to be involved in other crimes around the state, according to Houston police.

Anyone with information on other crimes they may be involved in is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

