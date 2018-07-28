5 dead in Robstown after active shooter situation at nursing home, police say

Five people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a nursing home in Robstown on July 27, 2018. City officials said three were killed at the nursing home and two others were found dead at a home.

ROBSTOWN, Texas - Five people were killed in Robstown on Friday night, according to city officials.

In a news release, the city, which is a western suburb of Corpus Christi, said around 7 p.m., Robstown police found three people shot to death at a nursing home in the 600 block of East Avenue J.

Police also said two other people were found dead at the home of one of the victims.

Police said the active shooter was "neutralized." It is not clear if the gunman was one of the three dead people at the nursing home or one of the two found dead at the home.

"Current information will remain scarce because we are looking at a murder investigation and not compromising anything that might impede that investigation," Chief Erasmo Flores said. " Our hearts go out to the victims' families and the residents, visitors and employees at Retama Manor who experienced this tragedy."

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Retama Manor Nursing Center is a medium-sized for-profit senior retirement care community, according to the city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robstown Police Department at 361-387-3531.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.