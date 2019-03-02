5 cars involved in northwest Houston crash, alcohol may be factor, sheriff says

HOUSTON - Up to five cars may be involved in an "extensive" crash Saturday in northwest Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The suspected at-fault driver in the crash attempted to leave the scene but was apprehended, Gonzalez said. Alcohol may have played a role in the crash, he said.

The suspected at-fault driver was traveling at a high-rate of speed at the time of the crash, causing four people to be transported to hospitals, the sheriff said.

Gonzalez said a female victim was said to be in critical condition.

The fact that its 11am and alcohol could be a factor, is a sad reality. Seems to be the norm these days. We refuse to accept this and will continue to advance the work of our regional traffic safety task force to try and curb this. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 2, 2019

