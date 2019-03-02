5 cars involved in northwest Houston crash, alcohol may be factor, sheriff says

HOUSTON - Up to five cars may be involved in an "extensive" crash Saturday in northwest Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
The suspected at-fault driver in the crash attempted to leave the scene but was apprehended, Gonzalez said. Alcohol may have played a role in the crash, he said.
The suspected at-fault driver was traveling at a high-rate of speed at the time of the crash, causing four people to be transported to hospitals, the sheriff said.
Gonzalez said a female victim was said to be in critical condition.
