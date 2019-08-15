3 things Spring ISD parents should know for the upcoming school year

The side of a Spring ISD school bus is seen in this image from Nov. 23, 2015.

HOUSTON - Spring Independent School District started school on Wednesday. Here are three things for Spring parents and students to know:

1. New stadium

Spring ISD families can look forward to a new stadium this year. The Planet Ford Stadium will have 8,000 seats and will host football, soccer, band performances and other community events. New artificial turf will be installed soon. It's expected to open in October.

2. New middle school

Roberson Middle School will include an open-concept dining area, marker space and areas for the school’s specialized programs.

3. Fresher meals

Spring ISD’s Child Nutrition Department hired its first full-time on-staff chef last year. He has collected feedback from students he's including in receipes this year. Elementary students will have a new scratch-made Texas chili, home-made quesadillas, and a new Rainbow Salad. Students at the secondary level will have several new ethnic dishes this year, including fresh Chicken Tikka Masala, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, and Cajun Roasted Red Potatoes.

