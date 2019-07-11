4 shot after armed men storm apartment complex courtyard, open fire

HOUSTON - Four people were injured after police said about six armed men stormed an apartment complex and opened fire.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Thursday at the Royal Palms Apartments on Royal Palms Street near Griggs Road in southeast Houston.

Police said the men charged into the complex through a pedestrian gate and once in the courtyard, they opened fire.

Multiple apartments were hit and four people who were in the courtyard were injured during the shooting, police said.

A 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were taken to the hospital, police said. The 16-year-old is in serious condition.

Investigators said two other 18-year-old women suffered graze wounds, and they have also gotten reports that other victims were driven to nearby hospitals in private vehicles.

Authorities said they are not sure who or what the shooters were targeting, but they are hoping surveillance video will help shed some light on the incident.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.