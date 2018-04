HOUSTON - Four men were shot Tuesday in a drive-by in northwest Harris County.

Investigators said the men were outside a house just after 11 p.m. in the 8500 block of Redcliff when someone drove by and opened fire.

Two of the men went to a nearby gas station for help. They were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The other two men were taken to a hospital by a relative.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.