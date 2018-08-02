4 men on run after attempted robbery turns deadly at Katy apartment complex

KATY, Texas - A man was shot and killed Thursday at an apartment complex across the street from Cypress Lakes High School in west Harris County.

Deputies were called around 1:40 a.m. to The Commons at Hollyhock Apartments in the 5700 block of Greenhouse Road. Investigators found Frederick Kennedy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told deputies that four men wearing all black left the area in a white sedan and a small dark-colored truck.

No arrests have been made.

Police said they believe Kennedy was shot during an attempted robbery.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.