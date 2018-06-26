4 known gang members arrested during burglary in NE Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON - Four men with lengthy criminal histories were arrested Monday during a vehicle burglary in northeast Houston, according to Houston police.

Houston Police Department officers said they saw Jared Armstrong, Trevion Young, Tyrone King and Bacardi Menefee using a large steel chain to break the window of a vehicle parked near the Crofton Place Apartments in the 9500 block of Crofton Street.

The known gang members were taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a criminal instrument and engaging in organized criminal activity, which will add to long rap sheets for the men, officials say.

At the time of his arrest, King was found to be out on bond for aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a firearm for a crime committed in October 2017, police said. King was arrested after a police impersonation home invasion robbery, police said. He was found in possession of a loaded firearm after running from police, according to police.

King was able to post a $5,000 bond on the pistol charge and a $30,000 bond on the aggravated robbery charge, according to HPD. King has an extensive criminal history that includes charges of robbery (bodily injury), possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, felon in possession of a firearm, false report to a police officer, aggravated robbery, displaying a fictitious license plate, assault family member, forgery and theft.

At the time of his arrest, Houston police said Young was wearing an ankle monitor because he is on parole for engaging in organized criminal activity.

In 2016, Young was convicted and sentenced to three years, after being involved in an ATM smash and grab burglary where he used a stolen truck to drive into a gas station and steal an ATM, police said.

Young has an extensive criminal history to include prior charges of possession of a prohibited weapon, criminal trespass, evading arrest, burglary of a habitation, possession of marijuana, felon in possession of a firearm, burglary of a building and engaging in organized criminal activity.

At the time of his arrest, Armstrong was found to be out on bond for felony theft from a 2017 incident in which he was charged after jumping over the AMC Theater counter in Humble and stealing bank bags containing cash and receipts, according to police. Armstrong posted a $15,000 bond.

Armstrong has a prior criminal history to include charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, evading arrest, felony possession of marijuana and assault of a family member, police said.

At the time of his arrest, Menefee was found to have an extensive criminal history, including prior charges of criminal trespass, failure to attend school, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carry of a weapon, possession of marijuana, failure to identify (fugitive), possession of codeine and displaying a fictitious plate, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the men from other crimes is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.