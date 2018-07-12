4 injured in drive-by shooting in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Four people were injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in southwest Houston, according to Houston police.

Police said four people ranging in ages from 19 to 23 were in a vehicle pulling into a restaurant parking lot at 9550 Bissonnet St. around 5:40 p.m. when a tan Chevrolet Tahoe pulled up next to them and opened fire on their vehicle.

The Tahoe circled around and fired additional shots at the victims' vehicle, police said.

The driver of the Tahoe left the scene westbound on Bissonnet, according to officials.

Police said one of the shooting victims drove the other three victims to an area hospital, where authorities said they were in stable condition.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at 713-308-1100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

