4 injured after car crashes into Metro bus in downtown Houston

HOUSTON - Four people were injured Sunday morning after a car crashed into a Metro bus in downtown Houston, police said.

The crash was reported at 11 a.m. near Lamar and Fannin streets.

According to a Metro spokesperson, the vehicle struck the bus, causing it to crash into a building. Police said the bus driver and three passengers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

