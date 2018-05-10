4 former Kinkaid faculty members under investigation for sexual misconduct, school says

HOUSTON - Four former Kinkaid faculty members are under investigation for sexual misconduct that took place at the school "decades ago," according to a letter sent home to parents.

The letter says the ongoing investigation began with a report about a former faculty member and is now focused on three other former faculty members who were dismissed by the school "when they were discovered to have engaged in sexual misconduct," the letter says.

The fourth former faculty member was dismissed by the school for unrelated reasons, but school officials now believe allegations of sexual misconduct may be true.

The employment of the former faculty members covered the period from the late 1960s to the early 1990s.

The school also said another part-time faculty member resigned after being accused of a 2005 incident of sexual misconduct with a minor who was not affiliated with the school.

