4 arrested after officers chase vehicle used in multiple robberies, police say

A man peers out of the window of a patrol car in southeast Houston on Sept. 6, 2018, after being taken into custody at the scene of a police chase that ended with a crash.

HOUSTON - Four people were arrested Thursday after officers chased a vehicle that is believed to have been used in multiple robberies during the past several days, police said.

The chase started about 11:15 p.m., when the driver of a car refused to stop.

Police said officers pursued the vehicle around southeast Houston near Cullen Boulevard before the driver turned onto Briscoe Street, which is a dead end. The car crashed into a small brick structure.

Four people jumped out of the car and tried to run from the scene, police said. Three of them were arrested quickly, and the fourth was arrested a short time later, police said.

All four face multiple charges, police said.



