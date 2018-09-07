4 arrested after officers chase vehicle used in multiple robberies, police say

HOUSTON - Four people were arrested Thursday after officers chased a vehicle that is believed to have been used in multiple robberies during the past several days, police said.
The chase started about 11:15 p.m., when the driver of a car refused to stop.
Police said officers pursued the vehicle around southeast Houston near Cullen Boulevard before the driver turned onto Briscoe Street, which is a dead end. The car crashed into a small brick structure.
Four people jumped out of the car and tried to run from the scene, police said. Three of them were arrested quickly, and the fourth was arrested a short time later, police said.
All four face multiple charges, police said.
