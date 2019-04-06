3 suspects seen in surveillance video wanted by police

Houston police are looking for three men seen in surveillance video robbing victims before shooting them, injuring two.

HOUSTON - There are new developments in an armed robbery investigation and double shooting that took place in northeast Houston.

Investigators released new surveillance video of the three suspects they're looking for.

The victims were sitting outside a house on Galaxy Street near Wayside Drive on March 26 when the three armed suspects took their money before shooting and injuring two of them.

The two victims were hit by bullets in their legs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

