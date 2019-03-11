3 people, dog shot in southeast Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON - Harris County Precinct 2 deputy constables are investigating after three people and a dog were shot Sunday night in southeast Houston, officials said.

The shooting was reported on Davenwood Court near Scardale Boulevard.

Investigators said the three people and dog all suffered gunshot wounds during a drive-by in a cul-de-sac. The three people were taken to the hospital in stable condition, officials said.

The dog is alive and being treated for its wounds.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.