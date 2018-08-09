3 MS-13 gang members sentenced in brutal 2015 slaying

HOUSTON - Three MS-13 gang members have all been sentenced to prison for their involvement in the murder of a man in November 2015, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Officials said in the early-morning slaying, two of the gang members ran down Hector Diaz, who they believed was a rival, and took turns shooting him in the head and stomach with a 40-caliber handgun. Diaz was pronounced dead on the way to a hospital.

Harris County prosecutors said three years later, Giovani Antonio Herrera, 23, Jonathan Steven Guevara, 21, and Antonio Anival Guevara, 32, have all been convicted of murder and each sentenced to prison for decades.

“We will never know what Hector said in those final moments of his life to these three killers, but the violent way in which they chose to take his life after only a brief conversation with him is what makes this gang so dangerous,” Assistant District Attorney Lisa Collins said. “They showed a complete disdain for the value of human life.

Officials said Herrera admitted to his crimes. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison in a plea deal.

Jonathan Steven Guevara, who was convicted by a jury earlier this year, was sentenced to 99 years in prison.

Antonio Anival Guevara, who officials said was the getaway driver, was convicted Friday and sentenced Wednesday to 27 years in prison.

Officials said the MS-13 is ranked by the Texas Department of Public Safety as a Tier 1 gang, the same classification as the Texas Mexican Mafia, Tango Blast and Texas Syndicate.

