3 killed, 1 injured in murder-suicide at San Luis Resort, police say

GALVESTON, Texas - Three people were found dead Monday morning and another was found injured at the San Luis Resort in Galveston in what police described as a murder-suicide.

Galveston police said authorities started receiving calls about gunshots coming from the 8th floor about 4:30 a.m.

Officers arrived and found four people had been shot, police said. Three of them were dead, and the fourth person was critically wounded.

Police said the injured person was taken to UTMB for treatment.

Investigators are still at the scene, police said.

Information about the victims was not immediately released.

