3 cadets injured in accidental shooting during police academy training

Three cadets were shot in an accidental shooting at a police academy in Texas City on April 25, 2019.

TEXAS CITY, Texas - Several cadets were injured during police academy training in Texas City, according to reports.

Officials said the three cadets were injured at the College of the Mainland.

A cadet brought a loaded gun to the classroom and when he went to retrieve the gun from his backpack, it fired one bullet.

Two other cadets were shot in the leg by the one bullet and another was hit by shrapnel.

All three were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

