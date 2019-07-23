3 teens arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Cleveland

Eliud Barberena-Mota, 17, and Javier Lopez, 17, were arrested in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old teen in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND, Texas - Three teens were arrested for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy who was shot near a gas station Wednesday in Cleveland, police said.

The teen was shot around 2:10 p.m. near the H-E-B gas station at Truly Plaza, police said.

He collapsed near the Hartz Chicken, which is in the same parking lot as the gas station. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

On Saturday, police arrested 17-year-old Javier Lopez, of Cleveland, who was found in the Houston area, officials said. Lopez was transported to the Cleveland Police Department and taken before the municipal court, where his bond was set at $2 million, officials said.

On Monday, Liberty County deputies detained a 15-year-old suspect in connection with the fatal shooting, officials said. Due to the suspect being a juvenile, police have not released the teen's identity or mugshot.

The third suspect, 17-year-old Eliud Barerena-Mota, who also goes by the name "Sleepy," was arrested Monday around 7:40 p.m.

Investigators said Barerena-Mota is the alleged "trigger man" in the case. His bond was also set at $2 million.

All three suspects have been charged with capital murder and currently remain in custody, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery.

Cleveland police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 281-592-2622.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.