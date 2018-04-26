2nd-grader left at wrong bus stop

HOUSTON - A second-grader at Cornelius Elementary in South Houston was forced to get off her bus at the wrong stop, her family said, and was found an hour later, alone and crying more than 5 miles from home.

The bus driver "said I have to get off because she had to go pick up, she had to go drop off all the other kids," 8-year-old Rolondan Chachere said. "She just left."

The regular bus stopped coming more than a week ago, her mother, Crystal Millburn, said. She dropped off and picked up her daughter for several days, sometimes late because Milburn works.

On Tuesday, Milburn said HISD finally responded to repeated requests for information, and told her Rolondan had been assigned a new bus because the district combined two bus routes.

But, the new bus route didn't include Rolondan's old stop, she said, and she was dropped off at a place that she did not recognize.

"I noticed the little girl was trying to cross the road so I rolled my window down, and I said to her, 'Are you OK?' And she didn’t say anything," Alesia Hines, who lives nearby, said. Rolondan "said to me, 'I was so scared there standing by myself I thought I was going to be kidnapped.' So, she was terrified!"

So was Milburn. But the stress turned to anger.

"I was livid," Milburn said. HISD "never apologized. They just said we let the bus driver know she cannot leave the child unattended."

KPRC reached out to HISD for comment, but did not receive a response.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.