Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown arrested, faces murder charge in death of his mother

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars safety Sergio Brown speaks during an NFL event for kids in south London, Wednesday, July 15, 2015. Authorities searched Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, for the former NFL player after his 73--year-old mother's body was found near a creek behind her suburban Chicago home. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

SAN DIEGO, Ca. – Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of his 73-year-old mother, his family and police confirmed.

The former defensive back with the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts was taken into custody by San Diego police after a warrant was issued for first-degree murder, and he awaits extradition to Illinois to face charges, the Maywood Police Department said in a statement to NBC News.

Brown was missing for nearly a month after the body of his mother, Myrtle Brown, was found Sept. 16 near a creek behind her home in the Chicago suburb of Maywood with “multiple injuries due to assault,” the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said.

The 35-year-old NFL player was caught while re-entering the U.S. from Mexico, Maywood police said.

