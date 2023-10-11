Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown arrested, faces murder charge in death of his mother

SAN DIEGO, Ca. – Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of his 73-year-old mother, his family and police confirmed.
The former defensive back with the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts was taken into custody by San Diego police after a warrant was issued for first-degree murder, and he awaits extradition to Illinois to face charges, the Maywood Police Department said in a statement to NBC News.
Brown was missing for nearly a month after the body of his mother, Myrtle Brown, was found Sept. 16 near a creek behind her home in the Chicago suburb of Maywood with “multiple injuries due to assault,” the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said.
The 35-year-old NFL player was caught while re-entering the U.S. from Mexico, Maywood police said.
