Simone Biles performs historic vault at world gymnastics championships

After a two-year absence, Simone Biles made history at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastic Championships, becoming the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike vault, now named the Biles II, internationally.

It took just a few seconds for Simone Biles to vault over her two-year absence from international gymnastics competition and make history.

Fans erupted as the 19-time world champion leaped back onto the world stage, becoming the first woman to land a highly complicated vault internationally at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastic Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, on Sunday.

The vault, the most difficult jump in the women’s scoring code, was given a difficulty score of 6.4 points ahead of Sunday’s championship, according to NBC Sports. The most challenging vault performed at last year’s world championships held a score of 5.6.

