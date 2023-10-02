Simone Biles performs historic vault at world gymnastics championships

It took just a few seconds for Simone Biles to vault over her two-year absence from international gymnastics competition and make history.
Fans erupted as the 19-time world champion leaped back onto the world stage, becoming the first woman to land a highly complicated vault internationally at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastic Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, on Sunday.
The vault, the most difficult jump in the women’s scoring code, was given a difficulty score of 6.4 points ahead of Sunday’s championship, according to NBC Sports. The most challenging vault performed at last year’s world championships held a score of 5.6.
