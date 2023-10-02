Actor Tom Hanks warns fans about ‘AI version’ of him promoting dental plan

FILE - Tom Hanks arrives at the Governors Awards on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Hanks was named the principal speaker at Harvard's commencement on May 25, the Ivy League university announced Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks wanted to let his fans know he is not promoting a dental plan.

Hanks took to Instagram Saturday and shared an image of himself, warning people about a promotional video for a dental plan that has been circulating online.

“BEWARE!! There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it,” Hanks wrote on the photo.

Hanks has discussed the growing use of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology in the past, saying on an episode of “The Adam Buxton Podcast” that it’s now possible for him to continue acting after his death.

“Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology. I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that’s it, but performances can go on and on and on and on,” Hanks is quoted saying in Variety Magazine. “Outside the understanding of AI and deepfake, there’ll be nothing to tell you that it’s not me and me alone. And it’s going to have some degree of lifelike quality. That’s certainly an artistic challenge but it’s also a legal one.”

After a 148-day strike, Hollywood screenwriters secured significant guardrails against the use of artificial intelligence in one of the first major labor battles over generative AI in the workplace.

During the nearly five-month walkout, no issue resonated more than the use of AI in script writing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

