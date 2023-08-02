A.I. parenting? How ChatGPT may help or hurt parents in everyday tasks

With any new technology comes a warning. A big part of ChatGPT, experts say, is that all information you get may not be accurate.

Artificial Intelligence has become helpful in so many areas -- playing music, turning off lights and helping us drive safer.

But, what about parenthood?

There are several ways to harness the help of an app like ChatGPT to get all your duties done while also understanding the risks.

Many parents say they have tapped into the world of AI, to help with everyday tasks to save time.

To Harness the new app, just type in what you want -- no need to be specific, such as “Give me a weekly meal plan for a family of four with a toddler -- add greens.”

The app will automate an entire week’s worth of meal plans you can try.

You can modify any way you want, for a family of five or fewer. And if you want to add more protein or carbs depending on your family needs.

Another command you can type in -- “Please give me weather-appropriate activities for my toddler.” And voila! A full list of activities pop up.

Parents can also create cleaning schedules. It’ll tell you exactly which rooms to clean and how often.

Of course, with any new technology comes a warning. A big part of ChatGPT, experts say, is that all information you get may not be accurate.

“We’re making in some cases life decisions, you make a decision on which mortgage to go with, you’ll make a decision on which insurance to go with, you’ll make decisions on which school your child will go t0,” said Ian Marlow. CEO of Fi-Tech. “Understanding the difference between fact and potential fiction even though the fact is presented in a confident manner. Are you going to make those decisions by further investigating that information or are you going to take it for what it appears on its surface? "

Right when you join the app, there are several warnings that say the following: ;

May occasionally generate inaccurate information and may occasionally produce harmful instructions or biased content.

ChatGPT is also using your information to train its bots. Experts add that always check with a professional; whether you’re using it to answer medical questions or questions about a mortgage or any kind of life choice.

Marlow said eventually these chat bots will sound like real people, and scammers will be able to get to you using them over the phone. But the same rules ring true -- if anyone calls you asking for any personal information, or claims to be from your bank or credit card company, or any company, do not give away your info. Hang up, and call the company directly.