Worker at East Texas wood processing plant dies after falling from overhead walkway

CORRIGAN, Texas – A worker at an East Texas wood processing plant died after authorities said they fell from an overhead walkway.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, they responded at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to the Roy O Martin’s Corrigan Wood Processing Plant in reference to a worker who had fallen from an overhead walkway and was not breathing.

Detectives and EMS also responded to the scene.

When officials arrived, they determined that a contract worker had fallen from an overhead cat walkway. It was determined no criminal acts or foul play had occurred.

OSHA was contacted and the investigation was turned over to the agency’s investigative division.

An inquest was ordered. The worker’s body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Jefferson County for an autopsy to be performed.