Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio gets 22 years, longest Jan. 6 sentence yet

FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio will be sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, for a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to stop the transfer of presidential power after Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)

WASHINGTON – Enrique Tarrio, the former chairman of the far-right Proud Boys, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Tuesday afternoon following his conviction on a seditious conspiracy charge in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

His sentence is the longest in a Jan. 6 case so far, surpassing the 18 years for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who was also convicted of seditious conspiracy.

Tarrio was one of four Proud Boys found guilty of seditious conspiracy in May. Federal prosecutors sought a sentence of 33 years in federal prison; U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Tarrio’s co-defendants to much lower terms than those sought by prosecutors.

Last week, Joe Biggs was sentenced to 17 years, Zachary Rehl to 15 years and Ethan Nordean to 18 years. Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola, the fifth defendant, was found not guilty of the top charge of seditious conspiracy but guilty of other charges; he was sentenced to 10 years.

Read the full report from NBC News.