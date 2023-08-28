Trump and co-defendants in Georgia election case to be arraigned Sept. 6

(Alex Brandon, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said Monday that former President Donald Trump will be arraigned on charges in the Georgia election case at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 6.

His co-defendants also will be arraigned that day.

Trump was charged with felony racketeering and numerous conspiracy counts as part of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ sweeping investigation into the effort by him and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in the battleground state.

