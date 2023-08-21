Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s grandson says ‘the final chapter’ is here

Democratic presidential candidate Jimmy Carter embraces his wife Rosalynn after receiving the final news of his victory in the national general election, November 2, 1976. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter grandson Josh Carter told People magazine in an exclusive interview that the former 98-year-old president and his wife, now 96, are “in the final chapter.”

The 39-year-old relative said they are still “present and aware,” though less active than they have been.

It’s the latest information released on the couple since earlier this year, when the Carter Center announced that Jimmy Carter had entered hospice care to spend his remaining time at home and, a few months later when the Carters revealed that Rosalynn Carter has dementia.

Josh Carter said of his grandfather: “He’s still fully Jimmy Carter. He’s just tired. I mean he’s almost 99 years old, but he fully understands (how many well wishes he’s received) and has felt the love.”

Rosalynn, Josh Carter added to People, understands that she has dementia and even signed off on the press release that revealed her diagnosis in May. “She still knows who we are, for the most part — that we are family. ... My grandmother is still able to form new memories.”

