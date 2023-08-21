850 people missing after Maui wildfires, mayor says

(Jae C. Hong, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Hope is hard to let go of as odds wane over reuniting with still-missing loved ones after a fire swept across the town of Lahaina on Hawaii's Maui island earlier this month. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

A total of 850 people are missing in connection with the deadly wildfires that devastated Maui earlier this month, the county’s mayor announced.

In an overnight update posted to Facebook, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said there were now 850 people officially believed to be missing.

At least 114 people died in the wildfires, the deadliest in modern U.S. history, he noted. He said 27 victims have so far been identified, with 11 of the victims’ families notified.

Bissen said the number of missing people was the result of the FBI combining and refining various lists of missing people.

