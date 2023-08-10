DEVASTATING PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Deadly wildfires tear through Maui as thousands try to escape

A wildfire burns in Kihei, Hawaii late Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Thousands of residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)

WAILUKU, Hawaii – Thirty-six people are dead and thousands have been displaced as blazes swept across Maui, destroying parts of the Hawaiian island.

According to the Associated Press, the fire took the island by surprise. Crews battled massive flames in several places Wednesday, and the blazes forced some adults and children to flee into the ocean.

According to officials, 271 structures were damaged or destroyed and dozens of people were injured.

Officials warned that the death toll in Hawaii could rise.

See photos and videos that capture the devastation the fire has caused:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.