Several arrested after worker attacked on Montgomery, Alabama riverfront while ‘doing his job’, causing massive brawl

MONTGOMERY, Al. – Several people were arrested after a massive brawl that stemmed from a worker being attacked at Riverfront Park in Montgomery, Alabama Saturday.

The viral videos, which sparked outrage, showed a large group of people engaged in a physical altercation after a Black security guard was attacked by multiple white men following his alleged request that they move a pontoon boat that was reportedly blocking the dock where a riverboat was trying to park.

Multiple videos that have been shared across social media show the man talking to the group. From there, one of them hit the worker and others can be seen joining in. A man could be seen running down to break up the altercation. Video also shows a young male, whose family has asked for privacy at this time, swimming over to intervene. Some workers and guests at the riverfront joined in some time later.

NBC affiliate WSFA 12 reported that on Sunday, the Montgomery Police Department said the entire incident is under investigation as they comb through multiple videos provided by the public, as well as the City of Montgomery’s video surveillance.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed released a statement Sunday afternoon about the incident:

“Last night, the Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job. Warrants are being signed and justice will be served.

This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred. As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community. Those who choose violent actions will be held accountable by our criminal justice system.”

-Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed

This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred. As our police… pic.twitter.com/5cywOwA6Uz — Mayor Steven L. Reed (@MayorofMgm) August 6, 2023

The videos sparked anger and outrage across the country. Some even commented on the fact that enslaved people were transported to and from the city on the riverfront.

Several celebrities, including comedian Loni Love, took to social media to comment on the brawl.

”If you understand the history of Montgomery — one of the most prolific slave-trading cities in the US turned brutally repressive apartheid regime after, and majority Black but JUST got its first Black mayor — it gives so much more perspective,” she said in an Instagram post.

Police encouraged anyone with video of the incident to submit it to Starcenter@montgomeryal.gov as the investigation remains ongoing.