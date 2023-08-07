Mayor vows justice after man was attacked at Montgomery, Alabama riverfront, causing a brawl

MONTGOMERY, Al. – Multiple video clips of a brawl on the riverfront in Montgomery, Alabama, went viral on social media Sunday night, and the mayor reacted with a vow that justice would prevail.

Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed said in a statement Sunday that several people involved in the fighting Saturday evening have been detained.

“Justice will be served,” he said.

NBC affiliate WSFA of Montgomery reported that four arrest warrants have been issued in connection with the altercation.

