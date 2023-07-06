The Eagles announce ‘Long Goodbye’ farewell tour

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 03: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles performs onstage in support of his solo album "Leap of Faith" at Saban Theatre on December 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The Eagles have taken it to the limit.

The legendary rock group has announced its final tour, dubbed “The Long Goodbye.”

“We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful,” the band said in a statement. “Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round.”

