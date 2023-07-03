Park shuts down roller coaster after visitor spots cracked support beam shift out of place

A North Carolina amusement park shut down one of its roller coasters after a man spotted a large crack that caused a support beam to visibly move out of place as a passenger-filled car sped past.

Carowinds confirmed Sunday that the Fury 325 was shut down for repairs after the park was informed about the issue with the steel support pillar. A “thorough inspection” is taking place and the ride will be closed indefinitely until the issue is fixed, according to the park’s statement.

“Safety is our top priority and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process,” the park said. “As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity.”

