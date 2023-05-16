Parents file a police report after teacher offers LGBTQ-themed book to her middle schoolers

Sarah Bonner has been an Illinois middle school teacher for 20 years, and she has always tried to offer her students a diverse collection of books.

This year, a parent called the police over her book choice.

It started on Monday, March 13, 2023, when she held what she calls a “book tasting” for students.

“I wanted to give them a smattering of fiction and nonfiction to choose from on a day that we call “Reading Monday,’” Bonner, 42, told TODAY.com. “We just read and celebrate books.”

Read the full report from NBC News.