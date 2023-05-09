Dad punched in face while trying to fight off man attempting to kidnap his 1-year-old son outside Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged after court documents show he attempted to kidnap a one-year-old boy outside of Minute Maid Park.

Devin Neal, 32, has since been charged with attempted kidnapping.

On Saturday, May 6, court documents show Neal grabbed and pulled a wagon that the 1-year-old was sitting in with his 3-year-old brother. Neal then grabbed the 1-year-old boy and tried to remove him from the wagon. When the father tried to intervene, court records say Neal struck the father with a closed fist.

Neal, who is no stranger to the law, was convicted of felony assault of a family member by impeding breath in 2016 and felony harassment of a public servant in 2020.

Neal is currently being held in jail on a $125,000 bond. Records show he was listed as indigent and has been assigned a court-appointed attorney.