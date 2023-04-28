Brittney Griner says she’ll ‘never go overseas’ again unless it’s to play for the U.S. in the Olympics

“Hands down, no one should be in any of the conditions that I went through or that they’re going through,” the WNBA star said of Americans being wrongfully detained in Russia.

Brittney Griner shed tears at an emotional news conference Thursday and said she’ll “never go overseas again” to play basketball, unless it’s to represent the United States.

It was the first time the 32-year-old WNBA Phoenix Mercury star has spoken to reporters since she was released from Russian custody in an extraordinary prisoner swap in December.

“I’m never going overseas to play again unless I represent my country at the Olympics. If I make that team, that’ll be the only time I leave U.S. soil and that’ll be to represent USA,” she said.

