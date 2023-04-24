56º

Jewish student with autism had swastika carved onto his back, mother says

The woman said she noticed the hate symbol after her nonverbal son came home from Clark High School in Las Vegas.

Minyvonne Burke, NBC News

LAS VEGAS – The FBI said it is in contact with authorities in Las Vegas after a woman said her Jewish son, who has autism, had a swastika carved onto his back.

“We are aware of the incident and are in regular contact with local authorities. If during the local investigation, information comes to light of a potential federal civil rights violation, the FBI is prepared to investigate,” the agency said in a statement Saturday.

The woman told COLlive.com that her son, a student at Clark High School, came home on March 9 with the hate symbol etched into his skin. The woman, who told the outlet that she wanted to remain anonymous, said the 17-year-old is nonverbal, uses a service dog and has someone to assist him at all times.

